Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 03:18 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: State reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 106

The recovery count is 7,82,046, leaving the state with 106 active cases
PTI
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh touched 7,92,675 on Friday with the addition of six cases, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,523, an official said.

The recovery count is 7,82,046, leaving the state with 106 active cases, he said.

With 59,002 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,94,13,024, the official added.

An official release said 6,59,47,271 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 4,176 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,675; new cases 06, death toll 10,523 (no change), recovered 7,82,046, active cases 106, number of tests so far 1,94,13,024.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 03:18 AM IST
Free Press Journal