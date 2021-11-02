Madhya Pradesh: State logs 8 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 116

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,862 on Monday with the addition of eight new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,524, the official added.

The recovery count stands at 7,82,222, leaving the state with 116 active cases after seven patients recovered from the infection during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 52,279 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,03,39,795, the official added.

An official release said 7,10,33,678 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,84,778 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,862, new cases 8, death toll 10,524 (no change), recovered 7,82,222, active cases 116, number of tests so far 2,03,39,795.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 02:26 AM IST