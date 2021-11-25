Madhya Pradesh: State logs 22 new COVID-19 cases, inoculates over 17.40 lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the addition of 22 fresh COVID-19 cases, the tally of infections in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,074 on Wednesday, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,527 as no fresh COVID-19 fatality was reported, the official said.

MP's count of recoveries increased to 7,82,443 after eight patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, leaving the state with 104 active cases, the official said.

With 57,387 new swab samples examined, the number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,15,29,638, he said.

According to an official release, a total of 8,30,12,975 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 17,40,176 on Wednesday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,074, new cases 22, death toll 10,527, recoveries 7,82,443, active cases 104, total tests 2,15,29,638.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 02:01 AM IST