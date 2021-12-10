Madhya Pradesh: State logs 19 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 150

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,307 on Thursday with an addition of 19 fresh cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The recovery count increased to 7,82,628 after 9 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said.

The state is now left with 150 active coronavirus cases.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,529 as no new fatality linked to COVID-19 was recorded in the last 24 hours, the official said.

With 56,786 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,23,81,810 the official added.

An official release said 9,28,74,055 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people so far in the state, including 4,61,889 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,307, new cases 19, death toll 10,529, recovered 7,82,628, active cases 150, number of tests so far 2,23,81,810.

