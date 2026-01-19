 MP News: Tea Vendor Suffers Severe Burns After Diesel Spills While Pranking With Friends In Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Tea Vendor Suffers Severe Burns After Diesel Spills While Pranking With Friends In Chhatarpur

MP News: Tea Vendor Suffers Severe Burns After Diesel Spills While Pranking With Friends In Chhatarpur

A prank among friends turned tragic on Naogaon Road when tea vendor Amit Vasudev suffered severe burns after diesel spilled on him and caught fire. He was rushed to the district hospital by his parents and admitted to the burn ward. Police say the incident was accidental and are investigating the matter.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Tea Vendor Suffers Severe Burns After Diesel Spills During Joking With Friends In Chhatarpur |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A playful prank turned into a serious accident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur where a youth caught fire after diesel accidentally spilled on the victim.

According to information, the injured young man has been identified as Amit Vasudev, who runs a tea stall on Naogaon Road. Two young men named Nafees and Taufeeq work as mechanics near his shop. The three were acquainted and were joking around. During this time, diesel spilled on him, and Amit caught fire.

The injured man's father rushed him to the hospital.

The injured man, severely burned, was brought to the district hospital by his parents in an auto-rickshaw. His father was driving the auto-rickshaw himself and, while waiting for a stretcher, drove the auto-rickshaw directly up the ramp into the emergency ward of the hospital. Doctors there treated him and admitted him to the burn ward.

FPJ Shorts
Bella Hadid Lashes Out At Dolce & Gabbana For Walking All-White Models At Milan Fashion Show, Says 'Shocked People Actually Support This Company'
Bella Hadid Lashes Out At Dolce & Gabbana For Walking All-White Models At Milan Fashion Show, Says 'Shocked People Actually Support This Company'
56 Days OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Erotic Thriller Film?
56 Days OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Erotic Thriller Film?
Hublot Launches Special GOAT Edition Watches Made From Tennis Star Novak Djokovic's Used Shirts And Rackets; Check Prices In India
Hublot Launches Special GOAT Edition Watches Made From Tennis Star Novak Djokovic's Used Shirts And Rackets; Check Prices In India
Lack Of Clear Decision-Making Is Crippling Pakistan’s Economy: Report
Lack Of Clear Decision-Making Is Crippling Pakistan’s Economy: Report

Diesel ignited a fire.

According to eyewitnesses, during the prank, diesel was spilled on Amit. When a fire was lit nearby, the diesel ignited, and Amit suffered serious burns. After the incident, people nearby immediately took him to the district hospital.

Accidental fire

The injured Amit Vasudev, admitted to the hospital, said that the incident was not intentional but an accident that happened during a joke. The young men who were taken into police custody have also described it as a playful incident and the fire was accidental.

Read Also
MP News: 'Temples Were Demolished In Garb Of Modernisation' Digvijaya Singh On Manikarnika Ghat...
article-image

Investigation underway

CSP Arun Soni stated that statements have been taken from all parties involved in the incident. The young men is summoned to the police station for questioning. The police is investigating the entire matter, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Read Also
MP News: 'Apology Came Too Late,' Supreme Court On Minister Vijay Shah's Remarks Against Colonel...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Tea Vendor Suffers Severe Burns After Diesel Spills While Pranking With Friends In...
MP News: Tea Vendor Suffers Severe Burns After Diesel Spills While Pranking With Friends In...
MP News: Man Poses As Income Tax Officer, Tricks Woman Into Marriage In Gwalior; Booked For...
MP News: Man Poses As Income Tax Officer, Tricks Woman Into Marriage In Gwalior; Booked For...
MP News: Over 20K Paramedical Students Protest Over Non-Declaration Of Session 2021-22 Results In...
MP News: Over 20K Paramedical Students Protest Over Non-Declaration Of Session 2021-22 Results In...
MP News: 'Apology Came Too Late,' Supreme Court On Minister Vijay Shah's Remarks Against Colonel...
MP News: 'Apology Came Too Late,' Supreme Court On Minister Vijay Shah's Remarks Against Colonel...
MP News: 'Temples Were Demolished In Garb Of Modernisation' Digvijaya Singh On Manikarnika Ghat...
MP News: 'Temples Were Demolished In Garb Of Modernisation' Digvijaya Singh On Manikarnika Ghat...