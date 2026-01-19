MP News: Tea Vendor Suffers Severe Burns After Diesel Spills While Pranking With Friends In Chhatarpur

MP News: Tea Vendor Suffers Severe Burns After Diesel Spills During Joking With Friends In Chhatarpur |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A playful prank turned into a serious accident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur where a youth caught fire after diesel accidentally spilled on the victim.

According to information, the injured young man has been identified as Amit Vasudev, who runs a tea stall on Naogaon Road. Two young men named Nafees and Taufeeq work as mechanics near his shop. The three were acquainted and were joking around. During this time, diesel spilled on him, and Amit caught fire.

The injured man's father rushed him to the hospital.

The injured man, severely burned, was brought to the district hospital by his parents in an auto-rickshaw. His father was driving the auto-rickshaw himself and, while waiting for a stretcher, drove the auto-rickshaw directly up the ramp into the emergency ward of the hospital. Doctors there treated him and admitted him to the burn ward.

Diesel ignited a fire.

According to eyewitnesses, during the prank, diesel was spilled on Amit. When a fire was lit nearby, the diesel ignited, and Amit suffered serious burns. After the incident, people nearby immediately took him to the district hospital.

Accidental fire

The injured Amit Vasudev, admitted to the hospital, said that the incident was not intentional but an accident that happened during a joke. The young men who were taken into police custody have also described it as a playful incident and the fire was accidental.

Investigation underway

CSP Arun Soni stated that statements have been taken from all parties involved in the incident. The young men is summoned to the police station for questioning. The police is investigating the entire matter, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.