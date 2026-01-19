 MP News: Man Poses As Income Tax Officer, Tricks Woman Into Marriage In Gwalior; Booked For Demanding ₹70 Lakh Cash & Car In Dowry
MP News: Man Poses As Income Tax Officer, Tricks Woman Into Marriage In Gwalior; Booked For Demanding ₹70 Lakh Cash & Car In Dowry

A woman complained to Gwalior police that she was cheated into marriage by a man who posed as an Income Tax officer. After taking over ₹40 lakh in wedding expenses, he allegedly demanded ₹70 lakh and a car. Police found he was unemployed and already jailed in a similar Delhi case.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 06:37 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman complained that she was cheated into marriage by a man who posed as a senior Income Tax officer at Police Station in Gwalior on Monday.

The woman was allegedly cheated into marriage by a man who posed as a senior Income Tax officer to marry her.

According to information, the marriage took place on April 21, 2024, but the truth came out months later when the woman verified her husband’s job details and found that he was not a government officer.

According to the complaint filed at the Women Police Station, the accused has been identified as Mahaveer Awasthi, a resident of the Harihar area of Gwalior.

Before the marriage, he claimed to be a high-ranking Income Tax officer. Trusting his statement, the woman’s family agreed to the match and spent more than ₹40 lakh on the wedding.

How did the woman doubt?

After the marriage, the woman noticed unusual behavior. The accused often said he was returning to Kolkata after his leave ended, but once he left Gwalior, he would stop answering calls.

Soon, the woman and her family were allegedly pressured to bring more dowry, including ₹70 lakh in cash and a car.

Suspecting fraud, the woman began checking her husband’s background. Her inquiry revealed that Mahaveer Awasthi was not an Income Tax officer but an unemployed person. Police investigation confirmed the claim.

Police also found that a similar complaint had earlier been registered against the accused in Delhi, where he allegedly used the same method to cheat another woman.

The accused is currently lodged in a Delhi jail in that case.

Based on the woman’s complaint, police have registered a case against Mahaveer Awasthi, his father Radheshyam Awasthi, mother Sunita Awasthi, and brother Vishal Awasthi.

Police are searching for the remaining accused and said further action will follow after investigation.

