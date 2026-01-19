Bhopal News: Students Brutally Beaten For Parking Vehicle Near Madrasa In Kalpana Nagar; Girl Shows Uprooted Hair-- Video Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Some students were brutally beaten over parking in city's Kalpana Nagar on Saturday night.

A Hindu girl, who lives on rent in Muslim-dominated Kalpana Nagar, narrated her entire ordeal on social media, stating that a few Muslim people beat her friends with belts and rods for parking their vehicle near Madrasa. She even showed a bunch of her uprooted hair, alleging attack by the accused.

Hindu outfits, along with the cops, rushed to the spot as soon as they received information.

Piplani police informed that victim Vijay Mishra sustained severe head injury and taken to the hospital for treatment. Two accused Billu urf Bilal and Sahima B were arrested on the complaint.

According to the information shared by the girl in a video recorded during the incident, the dispute started only over parking. She said, “Sirf gaadi park karne ko lekar ladai hui” (The fight happened only over parking a vehicle). She explained that one of her friends had come to meet her and wanted to park his bike for about ten minutes. He was parking the vehicle near madrasa, which led to the fight.

The girl alleged that her friend was asked to pay ₹1,000 for parking. When he refused and said he was a student. She claimed that he was assaulted badly. “Maar maar ke bhai ka sir phaad diya” (They beat him badly and injured his head). She further said that he was made to lie on the ground and was beaten with belts and sharp objects. (He was attacked with belts and other items while lying on the ground).

The girl spoke about her residence. “Main Bhopal mein Kalpana Nagar mein rehti hoon” (I live in Kalpana Nagar, Bhopal). She showed the building where she has been staying for the last six months. “Main idhar 6 mahine se rehti hoon” (I have been living here for six months). She also showed the parking space and said, “Yahan humari gaadiyaan park hoti hain” (Our vehicles are usually parked here). She claimed that her identity documents are submitted with the landlord as proof of her stay.

She mentioned members of Hindu organisations reached the spot after getting information about the incident. The girl said their support helped her and her friend during the chaos. She added that they also helped in medical treatment. “Humare ilaaj mein madad ki, injection lagwaye” (They helped with treatment and arranged injections).

Police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. Officials ensured the girl’s safety and said the matter is being looked into.

Statements are being recorded, and further legal action will be taken based on the investigation.