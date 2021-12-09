Madhya Pradesh: Collector reviews operation of vaccination centre at Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Somesh Mishra reviewed the working of a vaccination centre at the School of Excellence on Wednesday. As many as 120 people were administered doses of vaccine at the centre while the inspection was on. The SP and SDM were also present. A mega-campaign is being carried out across the district to ensure 100 per cent vaccination against Covid-19.

On Wednesday, 3,318 people were administered the first and second doses of vaccine at 46 centres across the block. Block medical officer Dr Shaileksi Verma said health department teams were also conducting door-to-door surveys in the villages to ensure complete vaccination of the residents.

A total of more than 125,000 people and 66,000 people have already received the first and second doses of the vaccine, respectively.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 10:33 PM IST