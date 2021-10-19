e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 06:49 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: State home minister Mishra orders inquiry against AIIMS’ students

In the viral video, the students were seen mocking characters of Ramayana during their performance inside the institute’s compound which did not go down well with the public.
Staff Reporter
Madhya Pradesh Home minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The home minister Narottam Mishra has ordered inquiry into the alleged mocking of Ramayana by students of prestigious All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi. A video of skit performance of Ramleela by MBBS students of AIIMS went viral two days ago.

In the viral video, the students were seen mocking characters of Ramayana during their performance inside the institute’s compound which did not go down well with the public.

Members of a saffron outfit reached MP Nagar police station to lodge a complaint against the act, on Tuesday.

Mishra said that if required then an FIR would be registered against those who deliberately mocked our religion.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 06:49 PM IST
