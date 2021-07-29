Madhya Pradesh: State gets merely 3% surplus rainfall, Singrauli records 62% more rain

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has recorded 3 per cent surplus rainfall than normal from June 1 till Thursday. The state has so far received 422.6mm rainfall, while the average rainfall during this period of the month from June 1 stands at 410.1mm. Singrauli has received 62 per cent more rainfall than normal. While the average rainfall here during this day of the month stands at 363.4 mm, Singrauli has recorded 590mm rainfall. Registering 507.9 mm rainfall, Rajgarh too has recorded 46 per cent surplus rain. The normal rainfall here in July end stands at 348mm.

Bhopal too has recorded 12 per cent surplus rainfall. So far it has received 486.4mm rain, while the normal rainfall is 435.8mm However, rainfall in Indore has been deficient by 19 per cent as it has recorded 295.5mm rain so far, while normal rainfall during this period is 364.3mm.

Orange alert for 16 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert of heavy rainfall for 16 districts .Heavy rains, coupled with thundershowers and lightning, are likely to lash isolated places of Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Ujjain, Indore, Gwalior, Tikamgarh, Chhattarpur, Sagar, Datia, Shivpuri, Anuppur,Dindori, Ratlam, Balaghat, Neemuch, Mandsaur and Gwalior-Chambal divisions. The rainfall in these districts is likely to range from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

Rain or thundershowers are likely at most places in Jabalpur, Shahdol, Sagar and Rewa divisions of the state. This kind of weather may prevail at many places in Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Ujjain, Indore, Gwalior and Chambal divisions, he added. According to the official, an upper air circulation over east Uttar Pradesh was bringing forth moisture to north-east Madhya Pradesh, causing rain in areas situated close to the border of that state.

Rain on the cards

Weather remained dry in most parts of the state capital on Thursday. A few pockets experience drizzle. As per weatherman, the city is likely to record heavy rain in the next 24 hours.