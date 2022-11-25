Madhya Pradesh: Special awareness campaign centred on women’s rights begins

FP Photo

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A special awareness campaign for women is being conducted by the District legal services authority of Umaria, which began on Friday and will continue till December 10.

The secretary of District legal services authority, Umaria, Sangeeta Patel inaugurated the camp, which was aimed at apprising the women of their legal rights. Principal district judge and Chairman of district legal services authority, Sanat Kumar Kashyap, as well as women in huge numbers were also present at the inaugural ceremony of the camp.

On the first day of the program, Secretary of District legal services authority, Patel, shed light on the “Protection of Women from Domestic violence Act 2005, Crimes against women, health rights of women as well as Child marriage prohibition act, 2006 and Legal services authority act, 1987.

In the 16-day long campaign, the supervisors and Aanganwadi workers will distribute the books mentioning the legal rights of the women by reaching out to all women in all villages of the district, so that the women become well-versed with all their rights. The women and child development department will extend its cooperation towards Aanganwadi workers to make the campaign a success.

