Umaria: Accused held in connection with two theft cases

FP Photo

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): The Chandia police of Umaria have arrested a man in connection with two separate theft incidents that occurred in the Chandia railway colony recently, the police said on Thursday. They added that all the stolen valuables have also been recovered from the possession of the accused.

As per the statements of Chandia police station SHO, Aruna Dwivedi, the complainant in the first case has been identified as Abul Kalaam Mandal (58), a resident of Chandia railway colony. He told the police that an unidentified person entered his house on the intervening night of October 26 and 27 and stole his pistol and cartridges.

The police registered a complaint and before they could begin investigation, another similar incident was reported, in which the complainant identified as Shivji Ram told the police that his house had been burgled, during which the unidentified thief decamped with his mobile phone and a gold ring.

Swinging into action, immediately a police team was constituted which began nabbing all listed criminals and suspects, during which, one of them, identified as Sirtaaj Shah (42) admitted to committing the theft at both the places. Shah was taken into custody, while all the stolen valuables were seized from his possession, the police said.