Umaria: Missing student found dead in forest, police suspect murder

Missing student found dead in forest. | FP PHOTO

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police recovered body of a youth lying in the forest located near Ghanghri Naka on Saturday, said the police. The police added that the incident has sparked fear and panic in the surrounding locality.

As per the statements of Kotwali police officials, the deceased has been identified as Ravendra Singh, a student of Government Polytechnic College, Umaria. During investigation, the kin of the deceased were questioned, who stated that Ravendra had left home for college on Friday. They added that when Ravendra did not return home for a long time, they grew anxious and began searching for him.

They also said that a missing complaint was lodged at police station. After Ravendra’s body was discovered in the forest on Saturday, the police and the forensic team reached the spot. As Ravendra had sustained grievous injuries on his head and face, the police suspect it a murder.

However, during investigations, the police also stumbled upon several narratives, which hint towards suicide. The matter is being probed to ascertain whether it is a case of murder or suicide, said the police.