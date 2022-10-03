Umaria: Energy department personnel electrocuted, one dies

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Two energy department personnel were electrocuted while carrying out electricity maintenance work in the district, said the police on Monday.

The police added that one victim succumbed to injuries while the other victim's treatment was underway at a hospital in Jabalpur.

According to police, victims have been identified as Arvind Sahu and Ballu Yadav. Reportedly, Arvind had climbed on the pole to carry out electricity maintenance work.

After completing the work, Arvind was coming down from the pole. Meanwhile, another electricity personnel allegedly turned on the electricity supply from the substation, following which he got electrocuted.

When his co-worker Ballu Yadav witnessed it, he climbed on the pole in a bid to save Sahu, but was also electrocuted.

The duo was rushed to Umaria district hospital where Ballu was declared brought dead while Arvind was referred to a hospital in Jabalpur for treatment.

The Collector reached the spot to obtain information. Thereafter, he ordered a probe in the matter, said police.

