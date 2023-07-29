Madhya Pradesh: Speaker Interacts With People In Devtalab, Rewa

Madhya Pradesh: Speaker Interacts With People In Devtalab | FP Photo

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): MP assembly Speaker Girish Gautam interacted with people of several villages in Devtalab constituency on Friday. He also heard the people’s problems during the interaction and directed the officials to solve those issues.

The Speaker was accompanied by vice president of the BJP’s district unit Rahul Gautam, Shivpujan Shukla and others.

