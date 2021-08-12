Madhya Pradesh: Social organization working for tribal youth in Harda district receives National Youth Award

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Social organization working for tribal youths in Harda district has received the Government of India’s National Youth Award for the year 2017-18.

Union minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur presented the award at a function held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi to mark the International Youth Day on Thursday. CEO of the organization- Synergy Sansthan- Ajay Pandit received the award.

The organization was founded by three friends Vimal Jat, Ajay Pandit and Vishnu Jaiswal in the year 2006.

The trio founding members come from rural backgrounds. While pursuing a course in social work in Indore, they decided to work for youths in tribal dominated who are often deprived of basic amenities.

The organisation works for capacity building and skill enhancement of youths coming from marginalized and deprived sections of society. It also engages the youth in activities related to career building, entrepreneurship, leadership development, gender and inclusion.

It has, so far, worked for around 20,000 youth and has reached out to over 2,00,000 youths and teenagers through its outreach programmes.

“The award is a recognition of our work. It definitely energises our team and gives a fillip to our commitment,” Vimal Jat who was present during the felicitation programme told Free Press over phone.

