Madhya Pradesh: Six years old boy fell inside bore well in Betul

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A six years old child Tanmay Sahu fell inside a bore well in Madvi village of Betul on Tuesday evening. Soon after getting the news of the incident, SDERF team reached the spot immediately. The teams of SDERF from Bhopal and Hoshangabad rushed to the village and started the rescue operation. Even SDERF team from Harda also reached the village. Till the filing of the story, oxygen supply was provided to the boy trapped in 55 feet deep well. Till the filing of the story, rescue operation was underway.

Help of three JCB machines have been taken to carry out digging around the bore well. It was around 5 pm that Tanmay Sahu accidently fell inside the deep bore well. He was trying to look inside the bore well and fell inside it after losing the balance. When his family members didn’t found him, they started the search operation and heard the cries of boy from inside the bore well. They called up Betul and Atner police for help. Senior district officers including Collector, SP, tehsildar etc reached the village to take stock of the situation.