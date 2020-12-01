Madhya Pradesh: Sigh of relief as coronavirus spread seems restricted for the time being

Madhya Pradesh heaved a sigh of relief as the upsurge in the spread of coronavirus has been restricted in the state for the time being. The state reported a corona-positive rate of 4.7 per cent. On Monday, it was 4.9 per cent. So, for the last couple of days, the corona-positive rate has been hovering below the 5-per cent mark, which is supposed to be the danger mark. There are 28 districts which reported either 10 or below that figure in corona-positive cases.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,357 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 207,485, with the toll standing at 3,270 on Tuesday. The total number of cured corona patients is 189,780, so far, while 1,683 were cured in a single day. A total of 28,760 samples were sent for testing in the state, while 155 samples were rejected.

Indore reported 542 corona-positive cases with its tally now 42,691 and the toll at 763, while Bhopal reported 269 corona-positive cases with its tally now 32,243 and toll at 520. Similarly, Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 47 and 52 corona-positive cases.

Other districts also reported a restricted number of corona-positive cases. Ujjain reported 27 corona-positive cases. Ratlam, which used to report over 50 corona-positive cases, has reported 26. Similarly, Sagar, which used to report over 40, has reported 23 corona-positive cases. Similar is the scene in other districts. Balaghat and Rewa reported 21 corona-positive cases each, while Dewas reported 20. Guna reported 10 corona-positive cases, while Satna reported 17 positive cases.