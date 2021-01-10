Madhya Pradesh: Sharp fluctuations in day, night temperatures across the state

BHOPAL: Sharp fluctuations in day and night temperatures were recorded all over the state on Sunday. There was a sharp drop in night temperature, while a rise in day temperature was recorded all over the state. The rise was up to 6.0 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, while the drop in night temperature ranged up to 3.5 degrees Celsius. Light rain lashed the state capital and it recorded 4.4mm rainfall in the past 24 hours. On Sunday, it was sunny weather in the state capital. The weatherman forecast sporadic light rain in Indore and Bhopal divisions in the next 24 hours. A drop in the night temperature is also expected.

The maximum drop in night temperature was recorded in Hoshangabad, which recorded a night temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius after a drop of 3.4 degrees Celsius. However, Hoshangabad recorded a rise of 4.1 degrees Celsius in the day temperature. Umaria recorded a drop of 3.3 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 14.5 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded a rise of 2.0 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 22.9 degrees Celsius — which was 1.5 degrees Celsius below normal, while it recorded a drop of 2.8 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a rise of 3.9 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 25.7 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a drop of 1.8 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 17.0 degrees Celsius.

In the districts

Similarly, Betul recorded a drop of 2.7 degrees Celsius, while Pachmarhi recorded a drop of 1.0 degrees Celsius in the night temperature. Pachmarhi recorded a night temperaure of 13.6 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a rise of 4.2 degrees Celsius in the day temperature at 27.2 degrees Celsius. Jabalpur recorded 16.0 degrees Celsius after a drop of 2.4 degrees Celsius in the night temperature , which settled at 16.0 degrees Celsius. Chhindwara recorded a drop of 2.6 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho and Satna recorded a rise of 4.4 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, while Sidhi recorded a rise of 5.9 degrees Celsius in the day temperature.