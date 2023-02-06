Madhya Pradesh: Setha Cancer Hospital holds rally to spread awareness on cancer

FP Photo |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Setha Cancer Hospital organised a cancer awareness rally on Saturday on World Cancer Day, which was observed on Saturday. The rally began from the Sethani ghat of the town and ended at the Sat Rasta locality. Arjun awardee Vivek Sagar was the centre of attraction in the rally. Social service institutions and public representatives were also present. Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh stated on the occasion that the people were consuming chemicals by consuming packaged food, which is main cause behind cancer.

President of MP Swimmers’ Association Piyush Sharma shed light on the symptoms and treatment of cancer. President of Narmadapuram municipality, Neetu Mahendra Yadav said cancer was emerging as common disease nowadays. Dr Yogesh Jain, a cancer specialist at the hospital, advised to stop consumption of cigarettes, paan, tobacco and liquor to keep cancer at bay. Director Vinay Yadav gave vote of thanks in the end.