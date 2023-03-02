Madhya Pradesh: Sehore set to see bumper wheat crop

Representative Image |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The district may have a bumper wheat crop this year. Wheat and Gram are being brought to Mandis for sale.

The farmers have preferred to sell their produce at Mandis rather than vending the yield at procurement centres against minimum support price.

The farmers are paying tax at the Mandi, but they are not getting any facilities. The room built for them has been locked, so they are standing in scorching heat.

According to reports, the harvesting of the Rabi crop has begun. Those who sowed their crops early are taking their produce to Mandis. According to farmers, the amount of their produce being brought to the will increase after a week.

Sehore Krishi Mandi is the biggest one in the district, but it is in a bad state these days, because of mismanagement.

The farmers are bringing 10,000 quintals of wheat and gram to the Mandi daily.

Water tanks remain dirty

There is no proper drinking water supply at the Krishi Upaj Mandi. The water tanks on the premises of the Mandi have not been cleaned for a long time. The farmers demanded that there should be a water cooler in the Mandi.

Besides, there is no room for porters so that they may have some rest. An office-bearer of Porters’ Association Suresh Suryawanshi said that they had to face a lot of problems in the rainy season and in summer.

When the issue was put up before secretary of Krishi Upaj Mandi Narendra Meshram, he said that the Mandi was being managed according to rules.

The farmers remain with their produce which is quickly sold in Mandi, so rest room is not required.

The rest room has been handed over to the director of the canteen, he said.

