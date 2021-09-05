Madhya Pradesh: School principal booked for ‘obscene’ remarks on girl students

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A school principal’s obscene remarks on girl students sparked anger among students and their parents at Machalpur town of Rajgarh district on the eve of Teacher’s Day.

The students staged protests at School and later they gheroed at the police station, demanding action against the school principal.

The incident led to lodging of a case against the principal concerned.

The incident occurred at Government Higher Secondary School, Machalpur in Rajgarh district.

According to information, the principal of the school, Radheshyam Malviya spotted some school girl students without uniforms. He summoned them to his office.

The girl students in their complaint to police claimed that Malviya passed lewd comments on them. “He accused us of flirting with boys. He asked us to come to school nude if we don’t have uniforms. He also asked us to get married soon. We informed him that we will purchase uniforms soon,” a female student told journalists.

The principal, however, refuted the allegations and said he was being framed in a false case.

“I asked them to come to school in uniform. It is my duty to ensure discipline in the school. I didn’t pass any obscene comments. They are my students,” he told journalists.

In-charge of Machalpur police station, Jitendra Ajnare said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 11:48 AM IST