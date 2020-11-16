Madhya Pradesh: School Edu dept to focus on 10,000 schools through Prakhar scheme

The school education department has prepared a plan that is a mix of New Education Policy and Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. Merging its previous plans, the school education department has decided to implement new plan called Prakhar in the previously selected 10,000 government schools.

Under the new plan, new life skill modules including skill based vocational training and English will be taught in these previously shortlisted 10,000 schools across the state. The school education department has decided to engage technical education department, skill development, women and child development department to prepare and enforce skill development modules. This is for the first time that other departments will be engaged with the school education department.

Technical education department will design courses and chapters to enhance liking of students for technical and engineering courses. It will prepare students for further studies in engineering and other technical courses.

Skill development courses have been designed and will be implemented from next academic session in 2021. A separate English medium section is also being worked out in these schools. Officials say it will increase the chances of students’ employability.

Adding the provisions of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh, modules leading to critical thinking will be added in the curriculum. This includes chapters on artificial intelligence, design thinking, coding, etc. Schools will be evaluated on the basis of the performance of students and schools categorised as ‘poor’ will be merged with nearby mentor school for improvement.

The school education department has decided to introduce IT-based learning management system. The evaluation of learning outcomes will be done through IT-based third person valuation. This will be implemented from class 1-12. Deadline to implement this scheme has been set as March 2022.

The IT based learning management system will be implemented in all these 10,000 schools by August 2021, says the roadmap made for Atmanirbhar MP. Resources of bigger schools will be shared with smaller schools.

In the new plan, opening of new schools and the recruitment of teachers will also be done according to requirement.