Madhya Pradesh: SC Collegium recommends name of Pushpendra Kaurav for appointment as HC Judge

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court’s Collegium headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana has recommended the name of senior advocate Pushpendra Kaurav to be elevated as a High Court Judge.

Kaurav is presently working as advocate general of Madhya Pradesh government. The apex court’s collegium has sent its recommendation to the President of India. It is expected that the President of India will make a decision over the recommendation by the end of September.

In the meetings held recently, on August 25 and September 1, the Supreme Court’s collegium considered the names of 112 candidates including 82 from the bar and 31 from the judicial service. Among those 68 cleared for 12 High Courts.

Sources said that Pushpendra Kaurav is the only advocate from Madhya Pradesh, whose name has been recommended for elevation as a High Court Judge.

Notably, Pushpendra Kaurav was one of the youngest advocates who was appointed as deputy advocate general. He was later appointed as additional advocate general for Madhya Pradesh Government. In the year 2017, he was appointed as advocate general for the state government. He, however, was removed from the post when Congress came into power.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Dengue patients wander in search of platelets in Jabalpur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 03:39 PM IST