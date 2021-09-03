Madhya Pradesh: Dengue patients wander in search of platelets in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The case of dengue is rapidly increasing in Jabalpur district and kins of patients are wandering in search of Platelets.

According to the government data, more than 173 dengue patients have been reported in the district so far.

All the private hospitals including district hospital Victoria are full of dengue patients in the district.

The private pathologies are fiercely looting people as the platelets are not available at government hospitals because of unavailability of adequate machines.

The shortage of Single Donor Platelets (SDP) kits required for collecting platelets have created chaos in the blood banks of the city.

The kin of the patient said that they were facing a lot of trouble in the arrangement of the platelets. After waiting for hours, they were able to get the platelets.

Regional Director of Health Department, Dr Sanjay Mishra said, instruction has been issued to all the hospitals that the requirement of platelets should be written to only patients having less than 20,000 platelet counts. There are two methods of collecting platelets, Single Donor Platelets SDP and Platelet-rich plasma PRP. These kits are available in all the five blood banks including three governments in Jabalpur. But there is a shortage of SDP because of its excessive demand. PRP is continuously available at all the blood banks, Mishra added.

The administration has ordered the private hospitals that they should mention SDP/PRP not only SDP to the required patient and the latest report of platelet count must be attached with it, Mishra said.

The blood banks are instructed to consult personally to the hospital if platelet count is more than 20,000. Blood banks are also instructed to provide a report to CMHO office about the details of SDP/PRP issued, name of patients and their Platelets count, Mishra added.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 08:07 PM IST