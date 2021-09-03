Madhya Pradesh: DAVV allows late application submitters also to take CET 2.O

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has allowed all students to take CET 2.0 , who had opted for second phase of common entrance test (DAVV), irrespective of the fact that many of them had submitted applications after the deadline expired.

“Candidates from Indore, who were allocated centre in other cities, were asked to apply for second phase of CET with sending applications through emails by 3 pm on August 29. Many students failed to meet the deadline. They mailed applications after the deadline exhausted. Initially, we did not consider them for CET 2.O to be held in Indore centres. However, keeping their interest in mind, now we have allowed late applications submitters also to take exam scheduled on September 4,” said CET-2021 coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja.

Initially, a list of 1793 students, who had opted for second phase of exam, was released by National Testing Agency (NTA) which has contract for the CET-2021.

Many students, who did not find their names in the list, made a beeline to DAVV for getting their names on the list.

The university took their applications and on enquiry learnt that the applicants had sent emails to NTA for second phase of exam after the deadline was over.

On Thursday, DAVV asked NTA to allow all applicants to take the exam as it did not want anyhow to be left out.

Late on Thursday night, NTA released a new list which contained names of 2651 candidates.

