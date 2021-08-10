Madhya Pradesh: Saurabh Bandopadhyay assumes charge as new DRM of Bhopal Division

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Saurabh Bandopadhyay took over the charge of Divisional Railway Manager of Bhopal division on Tuesday. Outgoing Divisional Railway Manager Uday Borwankar handed over the charge.

Earlier, Bandopadhyay was working as Chief Communication Engineer in Western Railway, Mumbai.

The railway officials welcomed Bandopadhyay and also organized a farewell for outgoing DRM Uday Borwankar. On this occasion, the officers praised his tenure and wished him good luck for his future endeavours.

The new DRM Bandopadhyay addressed the meeting and interacted with officers present there. He further said that the passenger facilities in the division would be progressively increased. Along with this, more attention would be given to income generation and innovation.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 08:20 PM IST