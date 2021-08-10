Madhya Pradesh: 19,000 Patwaris go on indefinite pen down strike

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 19,000 Patwaris of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday went on indefinite pen down strike in support of their three points demands. The strike may hamper the flood relief works especially in northern Madhya Pradesh.

The Patwaris’ association has decided to boycott the works related to flood relief survey, land records, income and caste certificates, Ann Utsav etc.

State president of Madhya Pradesh Patwari Association, Upendra Singh said, Patwaris have been protesting from June 25 in phased manner.

“We have handed over our memorandum to government, but no avail. We have no option but to go on strike. We have been demanding to redress irregularities in our pay scales, posting of patwaris in their respective home districts and also to revoke CPCT for newly appointed Patwaris,” Singh told Free Press over phone.

He further said the strike has been started across the state and it would be called off only after the government fulfills the demands.

“Revenue Minister has called up a delegation of the association. We are going to meet him on Wednesday. Till the meeting, our strike will continue,” he said.