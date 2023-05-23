Madhya Pradesh: Sant Tulsidas XI team lifts trophy of Parshuram Premiere League

Sant Tulsidas team XI lifting trophy of Parshuram Premiere League | FP Photo

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): The Sant Tulsidas XI team lifted the winning trophy of the Parshuram Premiere League organised from May 18 until 21 in Harda town, official sources said on Monday.

The finals of the championship were played on Sunday night, in which the Sant Tulsidas XI team registered victory over the Parshuram Putram team. Vivek Parashar, member of the Brahman Samaj Sangathan, who organised the league, told the media that the match was conducted for ten overs.

The Sant Tulsidas XI team chose to bat on winning the toss, and logged a score of 99 runs. Vicky Sharma emerged as the best batsman, by registering a total of 37 runs in the match.

In response to this, the Parshuram Putram team managed to make 82 runs in total and passed on the winning trophy to the Tulsidas XI team. Pramod Dubey from the Tulsidas XI team was chosen as the man of the match, while Jayant Sharma was crowned the man of the match in the tournament.

On the conclusion ceremony of the league, the players of the winning team were felicitated. Rajil Sharma, Rajat Tyagi and Raj Sharma extended contribution in making the league a success.