Madhya Pradesh: Samrasta Rally Given Rousing Welcome In Ganj Basoda | Representative Image

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Samajik Samrasta Yatra, being taken out for laying foundation of Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar on Saturday, was given a rousing welcome in Ganj Basoda on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is laying the foundation of the temple.

The Samrasta rally is being taken out from different parts of the state. On the occasion, Nagar Palika Parishad performed bhoomi pujan for various development works and dedicated several projects to the public.

Representative of MP Devendra Yadav informed the people about the work the civic body had completed in the past one year.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays attention to the development of the city, Yadav said.

According to chairperson of Nagar Palika Parishad Shashi Anil Yadav, Chouhan has been working round the clock for the development of the state.

President of the BJP’s district unit Rakesh Singh Jadon appealed to the party workers to reach Sagar on Saturday.

The BJP workers and citizens welcomed the Samrasta Yatra with garlands.