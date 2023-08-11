Indore: Get Election-Related Info By Calling 180023301950

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Election Commission has set up a call centre for election-related information. Voters can get the relevant information by calling 180023301950.

Even by dialling 1950, same information can be obtained in the district as well, said chief electoral officer of the state Anpum Rajan. Voters can dial toll-free number 180023301950 during office hours for any kind of election-related information, assistance and complaint, Rajan said. Rajan said that call centres have also been set up in all 52 districts of the state, which can be contacted on 1950.

Voters can call on 1950 and register any information related to the election in the district itself. If a voter from one district wishes to call the call centre of another district, then he will have to put the STD code of the concerned district before 1950.

Rajan informed that the call centres set up in the district are also being monitored from the headquarters level.