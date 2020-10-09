Madhya Pradesh: Sajjan Singh Verma calls Madhavrao Scindia traitor after observing his death anniversary week ago

The poll fight between the BJP and the Congress has stopped at the door of the Scindia family.

Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma called Madhavrao Scindia, father of BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, a traitor.

A few days ago, the Congress leaders observed the death anniversary of Madhavrao Scindia in their party office.

In the same office, Verma called the late leader as betrayer. Verma said Madhavrao’s ancestors had betrayed Rani Lakshmi Bai, and Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia toppled the DP Mishra-led government through a treachery.

Madhavrao formed a new party and Jyotiraditya also toppled an elected government through betrayal, he said.

Verma said Jyotiraditya toppled the Kamal Nath-led government for lands and properties.

The BJP reacted sharply to Verma’s statement, but the Congress remained mum.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal wanted to know whether national president of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi and MPCC president Kamal Nath, supported Verma’s statement.

Agarwal said the Congress’s silence indicated that those leaders agreed about Verma’s statement.

Agarwal further said Digvijaya Singh who eulogised Madhavrao Scindia also remained silent over Verma’s statement.

The Congress has been attacking Jyotiraditya since the day he joined the BJP, but such a statement has come for the first time against his father Madhavrao.