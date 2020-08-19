Madhya Pradesh: Sajjan Singh Verma calls Jyotiraditya Scindia ‘Naakatta’, says ex-Congress leader lost all his pride

Attacking his former party leader, ex- minister Sajjan Singh Verma said that Jyotiraditya Scindia after switching his loyalty to BJP has lost all his pride and self respect. He is not being respected in the saffron party but he doesn’t seem to mind it, said the Congress leader addressing media persons on Wednesday. Verma while attacking Scindia, lost control over his language and called the former Congress leader ‘Naakatta’. Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia seems to have become a ‘Naakatta’ (the one who has lost one’s pride), said the former minister. Verma’s poor choice of words has invited BJP’s ire.

Citing a recent incident, Verma said BJP’s general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had invited Scindia to his residence in Indore. But when Scindia went there to meet him, Vijayvargiya had already left for West Bengal, he added.

Scindia was raising protests against the then chief minister Kamal Nath was not on the issue of development but there was some ulterior motive and a secret deal behind it, claimed the Congress leader. Verma asked the state government to provide employment to the Atithi Sikshak and Atithi Vidwan before September 5. The guest faculties are planning a mass protest against the government on the day.