Madhya Pradesh: Sagar, Jabalpur divisions dazzle at State Yuva Utsav

Bhopal: Sagar and Jabalpur divisions bagged the first positions in the group folk dance and song contests in Yuva Utsav -2022.

It was part of the final round of state 25th youth festival, organised by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department at Manas Bhawan on Thursday.

Shri Krishna Lok Sanskritik Vikas Sanstha from Sagar presented Baredi, a Bundelkhandi folk dance, choreographed by Kapil Yadav and Manish Yadav. They showcased the five leelas of Lord Krishna like Kaliyamardan, makhan chori, Vishnu, Virat Roop,’ beautifully. “We have been preparing for the last one month. So, Jeetna to tha hi…,’ said artistes of the group with great zeal.

In the group folk dance contest, Bhopal and Indore divisions got the second and third positions respectively. Indore and Rewa divisions secured the second positions respectively in the group folk song contest.

Youths from seven divisions Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ujjain, and Gwalior from the state took part in the group dance and songs competitions which captivated the audience. Around 130 participants took part in group folk dance and 75 youth in group folk songs. 20 artists from each division were in folk dance and 12 artists in folk songs.

The selected participants will represent Madhya Pradesh in the National Youth Festival to be organised in Puducherry from January 12 to 16. Keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic, only group folk song and folk dance contests were organised this year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 01:02 AM IST