Bhopal: Nikhil’s 42 not out helps Oriental lift nodal cricket trophy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Oriental College claimed the trophy at the finale of the inter-university nodal cricket tournament defeating Lakshmi Narain College Technology (LNCT) on Thursday. The tournament was held on premises of Radharaman Group

LNCT won the toss and chose to bat first. They put up a score of 91 runs within 15 overs, losing six wickets. Sahil contributed 33 runs to the score, playing 21 deliveries. He hit four boundaries, two sixes and two fours.

Umar Reshi remained the most economical bowler from Oriental, who delivered three overs and gave away only two runs, bowling number 3 Kartikeya out at 0 runs.

Chasing the target, Oriental began in a good form and managed to win the final by seven wickets with the help of opener Nikhil Raj Singh’s 42 studded with 6 fours off 42 deliveries. He remained not out till the victory.

Number 4 Saurav Singh contributed 16 important runs to the win off 21 deliveries and hit 2 sixes in the meantime. With seven wickets and 2.4 overs still remaining, Oriental lifted the coveted trophy of inter-university cricket tournament.

Nikhil was awarded with the title of the player of the match for his excellent batting performance.

State Nodal Cricket Tourney begins today

The matches of the state level State Cricket Tournament will start from Friday on the premises of Radharaman Group. Seven nodal teams of the state will participate in this tournament. These nodals include Rewa, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain and Bhopal.

The final of the four-day tournament will be played on January 10. Last year's winner Bhopal Nodal will get direct entry to the semi-finals in this tournament.

