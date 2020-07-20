Madhya Pradesh: Sachin Pilot's future in Congress is bright and should not go Scindia's way, says Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh advised Sachin Pilot that his future in Congress is bright and he should not go on the path of Jyotiraditya Scindia. According to Singh, he has sent a message to Pilot that the BJP is an incredible party. Do not make a mistake like Scindia. Anyone who has gone to another party or the BJP has never been successful. Singh said that he had sent this message to Sachin but this is the first time his reply was not received. Earlier, Sachin used to answer everything immediately.

In an interview given to ANI, Digvijay said that the BJP is behind the political crisis in Rajasthan. I tried to call Sachin Pilot. But, he is not answering my calls and messages. Yet I have dropped my messages. Sachin is like my son. He respects me and I like him too.

Digvijay said, "It is good to be ambitious. How can one move forward without ambition? But, ambition should also be accompanied by a sense of responsibility for its organization, ideology and nation. I have heard that pilots can form new parties. What is the need of it? Did Congress not provide anything? He was made MP at 26, Union Minister at 32, State Congress President at 34 and Deputy Chief Minister at 38. What else does he want? Time is on their side.

Singh further said - if Pilot had any issue then he should have called a meeting as the President of the State Party Unit. This matter should have been discussed. To resolve differences with Ashok Gehlot, he could have included Congress national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pandey in the conversation. If you have faith in your MLAs then why keep 18-19 colleagues imprisoned at ITC Grand Hotel in Manesar, Haryana? This is the same hotel where the BJP kept MLAs from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh (during the political crisis in these states). Pilots should now forget everything and come back.