Madhya Pradesh: RTO Officials Narrate Akbar-Birbal Tales To School Students Under “School Chalein Hum” Abhiyaan

FPJ

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The “School Chalein Hum” abhiyaan took off in the Narmadapuram town on Monday, under which the senior officials of the district taught the students studying at all the schools of the town for one period. They also underlined the significance of education before the students.

Regional Transport officer (RTO) Nisha Chouhan also went along with the other RTO personnel to the government girls higher secondary school of the town. She narrated the tales of Akbar-Birbal to the girl students enrolled at the school, so that the children could learn how to tackle various challenges of life with wit and prudence.

Apart from this, Chouhan also apprised the students of traffic-appropriate behaviour and highlighted the rules to be followed while driving vehicles or even walking on the road. After the session ended, the RTO officials distributed stationery items such as pencils, notebooks etc to the students and extended best wishes to them for their bright future.

Staff members of the school as well as other people were also present on the occasion. Official sources said that under the “School Chalein Hum” abhiyaan, sundry events were also organised under the programme titled “Bhavishya Se Bhaint” for the students enrolled at the government schools of the town.