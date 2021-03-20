Madhya Pradesh: RSS demolishing democracy in nation: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal: “The RSS doesn’t believe in democracy. Their main motto is to demolish democracy in the nation,” said former chief minister Digvijaya Singh while addressing the ‘Loktantra Samman Diwas’, at the PCC office, on Saturday.

The Congress party observed the ‘Loktantra Samman Diwas’ across the state on Saturday, but was not able to take out rallies or processions in many places of the state as the district administration had clamped Section 144 in several districts.

On March 20, 2020, former chief minister Kamal Nath had tendered his resignation from the chief minister’s post and the Congress government was toppled. To mark the day, the Congress party members are observing the ‘Loktantra Samman Diwas’.

Singh further said, “Nowadays, members of the RSS are visiting the villages and claiming that, wherever you vote, it’ll go into the account of the BJP. And, if the BJP fails to form the government, we’ll buy them.” Singh made a scathing attack on the BJP and the RSS for toppling the Nath government in the state.

Singh, former Union minister Suresh Pachauri and other Congress MLAs and leaders reached Minto Hall and offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. In other districts where Section 144 was not imposed, the Congress leaders took out a rally, ‘Tiranga Yatra’, and paid floral tributes to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Ambedkar.

The programmes are being organised at the district headquarters and also the state headquarters.