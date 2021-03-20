Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath-led govt’s fall celebrated at CM’s house in the presence of Scindia

Bhopal: One year of the Kamal Nath government’s fall was celebrated at the chief minister’s residence on Saturday. Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, the main architect behind the fall of the Nath-led government, was present at the event.

A lunch was organised in honour of Scindia and his supporters. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan invited especially those who had walked out on the Congress and joined the BJP. It is because of Scindia and his supporters that the BJP has been able to form the government in the state again.

Besides Scindia, state president of the BJP VD Sharma, co-organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma, all general secretaries of the state BJP and the party’s media-in-charge, Lokendra Sharma, were present on the occasion.

The former legislators who lost the by-elections and a few supporters of Scindia were also present at the event.

Chouhan welcomed all of them by giving out saplings. He said there had been corruption in the state which was on the verge of ruin.

It was on March 20 last year that the Kamal Nath-led government was ousted.

For the welfare of the state, it was necessary to topple the government and Scindia played an important role in it.

Scindia said that, when he had raised some issues, the Congress leaders had silenced him. Nath was not ready to talk about the problems of farmers and those of youths. It was Digvijaya Singh who had actually controlled the Congress government, Scindia said, adding that he had no other way than to leave the party.

The Congress observed the day as ‘Loktantra Samman Diwas’ (Honour of Democracy Day). On the other hand, the BJP replied to it by celebrating the day as ‘Khushali Diwas’ (Happiness Day).