Madhya Pradesh: Rs 726 cr granted to build 291 km roads of 14 NH projects

Bhopal: Union surface transport minister Nitin Gadkari has given approval for Rs 726 crore to construct and strengthen 291 kilometres of roads of 14 National Highway projects in the state. Public works department minister Gopal Bhargava has expressed his gratitude to the Union minister.

The minister said that the development of national highways in the state would give new impetus to overall development in the state.

Principal secretary Neeraj Mandloi said that approval had been given by the Government of India for preparation of the DPR for new routes, strengthening of pre-established National Highways and construction of new roads under 14 National Highway projects in the state.

He said that Rs 7.83 crore had been sanctioned for the strengthening of roadways on National Highway 30 in Sohagi, Garh and Katra towns. Similarly, Rs 21.87 crore had been sanctioned for the preparation of DPR for the construction of 572 km of National Highways. A sum of Rs 7.45 crore had been sanctioned for strengthening of the Gulganj-Amanganj National Highway 43. A sum of Rs 22.65 crore had been sanctioned for strengthening of the Sagar-Chhatarpur National Highway 86. A total of Rs 9.11 crore had been sanctioned for the Damoh-Hirapur National Highway 12.

For the Sagar Tola-Shahdol National Highway, Rs 19.67 crore had been sanctioned; Rs. 18.19 crore had been sanctioned for strengthening of the National Highway from Dinara-Pachor-Chanderi-Mungaoli to the Melua intersection and Rs 529.4 crore had been sanctioned for the Sidhi-Singrauli highway.

Along with this, approval of Rs 9.42 crore had been granted for the construction of a toll plaza on National Highway 26A, Rs 6.61 crore for the strengthening of National Highway 86 passing through Bhopal city and Rs 73.43 crore for the Bamitha-Khajuraho road.