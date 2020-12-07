Madhya Pradesh: Reviving puppetry for science, technology communication is subject of 5-day workshop in Bhopal

BHOPAL: How to use puppetry, an ancient folk art, to make people aware of the basic principles of science and technology is the topic of discussion at a five-day workshop on, ‘Science and technology communication through folk arts (puppetry)’.

The workshop, which began on Sunday, is being organised jointly by Search and Development Society, Bhopal, in association with union government’s National Council for Science and Technology Communication at SV Polytechnic in the city.