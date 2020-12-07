Madhya Pradesh: Reviving puppetry for science, technology communication is subject of 5-day workshop in Bhopal

BHOPAL: How to use puppetry, an ancient folk art, to make people aware of the basic principles of science and technology is the topic of discussion at a five-day workshop on, ‘Science and technology communication through folk arts (puppetry)’.
The workshop, which began on Sunday, is being organised jointly by Search and Development Society, Bhopal, in association with union government’s National Council for Science and Technology Communication at SV Polytechnic in the city.
Students, teachers, theater persons, media persons and representatives of NGOs are taking part in the event. Public Relations Society of India Bhopal chapter chairman Pushpendra Pal Singh said infotainment is the best way of education as it combines information with entertainment. “And puppetry is a very popular means of infotainment,” he added.
Singh said puppetry is an art that is over 2,000 years old and has been used to narrate stories and tales including those of Mahabharat and Ramayan. “The use of art form for education will revive it,” he remarked.
Manoj Arya, MANIT associate professor, said skill development and entrepreneurship are present day buzz words and puppetry combines both of them. Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute, Bhopal, chief scientist Dr SAR Hashmi said puppets can be used as a learning tool.
State agriculture department deputy director Dr Avdhesh Kumar Nema said folk arts like puppetry can be used for effective communication with farmers on issues relating to agriculture.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)