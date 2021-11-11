Madhya Pradesh: Revenue Inspector caught while taking bribe

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta sleuths in Jabalpur caught revenue inspector of Dhimarkheda Tehsil on Wednesday while he was taking bribe, sources said.

The revenue inspector demanded a bribe from a farmer in connection with a land after its demarcation. The farmer complained to Lokayukta about it.

According to in charge inspector of Lokayukta Kamal Singh Uike, in his complaint, the farmer Ranjit Patel from Rampur village in Dhimarkheda Tehsil said that he had got his land demarcated.

The revenue inspector Rakesh Pandey demanded Rs 10,000 in lieu of issuing an eviction order and for preparing the field book after demarcation of the land.

On receiving the complaint, a team of Lokayukta raided the Tehsil office and caught Pandey while he was taking a bribe.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 01:00 AM IST