Madhya Pradesh: Residents use PET bottles, eco-friendly flowers at Ganesh Utsav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Shalimar Sterling Complex celebrated eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav. The idol installed on the premises was made of clay, the flowers offered to the Lord were converted into compost. Eco-friendly plates were used for performing the Mahaarti on the last day of the ten-day festival on Sunday.

The residents used spare PET plastic bottles to make bottle bricks, which will be used to line the flower beds on the premises and as partitions and wall hangings.

Swachhata Brand Ambassador and environmental organisation Helpbox's Kavita Awakarkar taught the children the method of making useful items from bottle bricks and plastic waste based on the complex of Reduce-Reuse-Recycle concept.

“Plastic is ruining the health of the earth. Every day lakhs of tonnes of plastic waste is generated in the city, the proper disposal of which is a big challenge,” she said. The children and women were taught the ways of handling plastic waste by Helpbox Foundation All the participants were given certificates of Environment Warrior by the Society President RK Singh.

