Madhya Pradesh: Reservation for upcoming local bodies’ elections completed

BHOPAL: The post of mayor for Bhopal is reserved for OBC women, while, in Indore, anyone can contest the election. The work of reservations for the local bodies’ elections was completed here on Wednesday. The State Election Commission has earlier started its preparations for the civic body elections, dates for which will be announced soon. These elections will also be conducted on the basis of the voters’ list of January 1, 2020, so that all election-related preparations can be completed within three months.

The reservation process was started by urban development commissioner Nikunj Shrivastava at Ravindra Bhawan in the presence of political leaders and other prominent people of the state. Reservation for the post of mayor has been done in 16 municipal corporations of the state. The reservation process for the post of mayor and president is being held in 407 municipal bodies. These include 99 municipalities and 292 city councils.

Reservation for the mayoral post was done on the basis of the SC/ST population. Those seats where the last mayor was an OBC are not covered under the OBC reservation criteria this time.

Congress has objected to reservation for the Chhindwara Municipal Corporation. It is reserved for a Schedule Tribes candidate.

16 MUNICIPAL CORPORATIONS

SC: Morena and Ujjain (Morena reserved for women)

ST: Chhindwara Reserved (Free—man/woman)

OBC: Bhopal and Khandwa (reserved for women); Satna and Ratlam (free)

General: Sagar, Burhanpur, Dewas and Katni and Gwalior (reserved for general women)

General: Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa and Singroli (unreserved)

NAGAR PALIKA -99

15 seats reserved for SC, Six for ST, 25 for OBC,26 for Women and

27 for General

NAGAR PARISHAD-292

46-for SC, 27–for ST,73-for OBC,72-for Women, 74-for general