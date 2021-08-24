Madhya Pradesh: Repair works start from GPO to Teen Mohre

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People working at about a dozen hospitals and medical establishments located on Hamidia Road may have heaved a sigh of relief with road being repaired but their woes are far from over as the whole area is covered by clouds of dust.

“This road did not have potholes, it had craters. Red buses move on this road besides other heavy vehicles making the condition of this road even worse,” said medical shop owner, located on this road. This road was a disaster for past one month, he added.

Though the medical shop owner requested anonymity, Ankit Jain working at his shop said the traffic slowed down on this road to avoid craters. This led to traffic jams creating problems for patients and their attendants.

“I bring patients to hospitals on this road. I was often rebuked by attendants of patients every time they got jerk because of potholed road,” said Ravi Bhoi, ambulance driver.

A representative from Medi-Scan Centre on this road said that bringing patients here for diagnostic tests during rain was a bigger challenge. “A patient’s attendant slipped here and broke her bone two weeks ago. She was admitted with patient in the same hospital,” said Samir Vatsa, working at the centre.

Noormahal resident Mohd Abid said after rain stopped, dust has engulfed the whole area. “Some of my friends who have lung problems have to remain inside their house to avoid dust,” said Abid.

The one kilometre stretch of road from GPO square to Teen Mohre is maintained by PWD. An estimated 500 vehicles pass through this road every hour that includes big busses besides other vehicles.

“Repair works could not be done during rain. Therefore, the potholes that develop during rain kept growing big in size. Now that rain has stopped, repair work has started,” said former area corporator Mohd Saud. He said that he has urged the officials to take action against the contractor who built the road.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 09:09 PM IST