Madhya Pradesh: 11-year-old girl raped, accused arrested

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old man allegedly raped an 11-year-girl in Jabalpur, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Hinotiya Raghuvir village under Barela police station on Sunday. It came to light on Monday after the victim's family members returned home on Monday.

Police sources said that the victim stayed with her maternal uncle at a Poultry firm where the latter worked as a labourer.

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, the victim's maternal uncle and his wife went to visit a relative. The girl was staying home alone. The maternal uncle asked Vishnu Choudhary, who lives in the same poultry firm and works as a labourer, to take care of the girl.

Investigation officer Munshilal Kol said that the accused raped the girl and escaped from the spot.

“When her family members returned home, she narrated the ordeal. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail after being produced in the court,” he said.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 03:49 PM IST