Madhya Pradesh registers 10 new COVID-19 infections, zero death; active cases at 136

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,91,980 on Tuesday with the addition of 10 fresh cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state for the fifth consecutive day, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,514, the official added.

No new COVID-19 death has been reported in the state since August 6, health department data showed.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,330, leaving the state with 136 active cases, he said.

With 69,282 swab samples being examined during the day for detection of coronavirus, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,51,44,644, the official added.

An official release said 3,55,48,721 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible people in different categories, including 36,474 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,980, new cases 10, death toll 10,514 (no change), recovered 7,81,330, active cases 136, number of tests so far 1,51,44,644.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 11:44 PM IST