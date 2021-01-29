Madhya Pradesh reels under cold wave, no respite for next few days

BHOPAL: Cold waves and Cold day conditions continued to prevail in parts of Madhya Pradesh with many places recording a sharp drop in temperature on Friday.

Minimum temperature dropped to 4 degree Celsius in Datia, while mercury settled at 4.4 degree Celsius in Tikamgarh and at 4.5 degree Celsius in Satna.

Cold conditions prevailed at Damoh, Khajuraho, Rajgarh, Indore and Ujjain, while . Cold waves swept Sagar, Satna, Khajuraho, Tikamgarh, Dhar, Khandwa, Ratlam, Datia and Guna. Cold wave conditions are expected to persist for another 24 to 48 hours over Madhya Pradesh. As per the weatherman, conditions are likely to prevail for the next couple of days.

During the last 24 hours, southeast Madhya Pradesh experienced light to moderate rain. Kewalari recorded 20mm rainfall while Chhindwara, Amarkantak, Balaghat, Nainpur, recorded 10mm rainfall. Malajhkhand recorded 2.7mm rain and Seoni 3.2 mm. Rewa, Satna, Khajuraho, Tikamgarh, Dhar, Khandwa, Ratlam, Datia woke up to thick fog on the day.