Bhopal: Reserved lanes of smart road turns into illegal parking

BHOPAL: The very purpose of constructing smart road in the city stands defeated as the footpath and the lane reserved for cyclists on it have turned into an illegal vehicle parking zone.

The road, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan a month ago, is a perfect example of poor planning. Nearly 7500 residents who live in colonies alongside the road are forced to park their vehicles on footpath and lane for cyclists as the construction agency has not left any place for them to take their vehicles to homes.

The much hyped road project was constructed at an outlay of Rs 30 crore connects Polytechnique square to the Bharat Mata square. It took nearly four years for the construction agency to complete the project.

“The smart city company has also not ensured that an alternate route to take the vehicles inside colonies is developed so that they aren’t parked outside on the road,” the residents said.

These illegally parked vehicles often lead to disputes between the pedestrians and the vehicle owners. The residents are also often seen arguing with police whenever the latter reaches there to confiscate illegally parked vehicles.

Residents say that they have to use ladders put by smart city to reach the road. The ladders are also so narrow that lately a deceased’s body could not be taken to home from hospital.