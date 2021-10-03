e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:37 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh records five COVID-19 cases, no death

The recovery count stands at 7,81,908, leaving the state with 117 active cases.
PTI
Corona Virus |

Corona Virus |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 case tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,547 on Saturday with only five new infections coming to light, a health department official said.

With no new fatality on account of the viral infection being reported, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,522.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,908, leaving the state with 117 active cases.

With 56,965 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP went up to 1,86,66,981.

An official release said that 6,39,07,432 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 90,724 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,547, New cases five, Death toll 10,522 (No change), Recovered 7,81,908, Active cases 117, Number of tests conducted so far 1,86,66,981.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: 5,000 dengue cases in state, measures fail to check spread

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:37 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal